Government comms renews focus on influencers

The Government Communication Service (GCS) is promoting the use of influencers, putting them on a par with traditional media channels, it has emerged.

The focus on influencers was revealed on the GCS website by Harriet Argyle, deputy head of campaigns, partnerships and PR at the Department for Culture, Media & Sport; and Kate Taylor Tett, marketing director on the GREAT campaign.

“Love them or loathe them, there is no denying influencers are a key channel to be able to reach target audiences,” they stated.

“While many Departments utilise them already for communicating key messages, the way that we work with influencers across government is done on an ad-hoc basis, with varying asks going to the same influencers time and time again.”

The GCS members outlined how they had set out to “streamline influencer activity” across government.

Input from comms teams “from across GCS and external agencies” highlighted the need for influencers to be “considered and approached in the same way we use other ‘traditional’ media channels to reach specific target audiences”.

A standardised approach to working with influencers is required, according to Argyle and Taylor Tett.

“We should engage with influencers and influencer agencies with one voice to showcase the HMG offer. Ideally, approaches to influencers should be issue-focused rather than perceived as political,” they added.

The GCS is developing guidelines for working with influencers, as well as an ‘influencers showcase’ with examples of campaigns to show the relative value and ROI compared with more traditional media channels.

Argyle and Taylor Tett added that best practice for approaching and briefing influencers is also being developed, along with “internal guidance to articulate the value of influencers as a credible communications channel”.