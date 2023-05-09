PRophet partners with LexisNexis

NEW YORK: Generative and predictive artificial intelligencet software-as-a-service platform PRophet is bolstering its capabilities with a strategic partnership with legal and business database and platform LexisNexis.

PRophet has data from more than 200,000 news sources, and the alliance will add news, data and insights to its offering. PRophet uses AI to analyze the content from national and local media, newsletters, trade publications and blogs and predict future media interest in a story, and it said the addition of LexisNexis content will strengthen these capabilities.

PRophet has also launched a white-labeling option of its platform for agency clients. Called “Powered by PRophet,” it allows agencies to customize the platform to their specifications.

This year, PRophet parent company Stagwell doubled down on its investments in comms tech and artificial intelligence, launching a comms tech business unit within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. The unit is led by PRophet founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken, and PRophet serves as the group’s flagship product, sitting alongside other AI-powered software-as-a-service tools for marketers and PR pros.

As part of the launch, Stagwell also rolled out an AI-powered tool called Taylor, which was made available to PR pros via a free version of PRophet in March. Taylor debuted at South by Southwest in mid-March.