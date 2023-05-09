Lexington launches Middle East operation

The new Lexington office in Abu Dhabi is being headed by Sarah Bartlett (pictured), who has been appointed director and head of Lexington Middle East.

Bartlett’s 25-year career in comms includes more than a decade at Weber Shandwick, where she rose to become executive director for the Middle East and North Africa, as well as several years at Publicis-owned Kekst CNC, where she led its Dubai office. Bartlett led comms for Expo 2020 Dubai before a spell as a freelance consultant prior to joining Lexington.

She said: “Having worked in the GCC for almost two decades and been a part of the growth of the local communications industry, I strongly believe that there is still room for top-quality advisory services in the region.”

Lexington’s new presence in the Middle East comes less than a year after it was acquired by Kyu Collective, the New York-based network of creative firms.

Its Abu Dhabi office will target clients based in the Gulf and work closely with Kyu Collective partners in the region.

Emily Cook, chief executive of Lexington, said: “We’re really excited to bring our services to the Gulf region with the establishment of Lexington Middle East. We’re also delighted to welcome Sarah to the team, who brings a wealth of comms experience and knowledge of the region.”

The move comes off the back of a year in which Lexington’s revenue and profit rose significantly. Its latest accounts show that revenue rose by 10.4 per cent in 2022, reaching £10.6m. Net profit was also up, at £1.9m – a rise from £1.6m in 2021.

Lexington was founded in 1998 by Mike Craven, ex-managing director of GPC Market Access, and a former political adviser and chief media spokesperson for the Labour Party.

The Football Association, International Airlines Group, Mars, Warner Music, Sanofi and Pfizer are among its clients.