Former UK Government head of digital launches comms agency
Peter Heneghan, the former UK Government head of digital, has launched a comms agency called The Future Communicator, designed to help business leaders ‘navigate challenges’ amid ‘digital disruption and generational workforce shifts’.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>