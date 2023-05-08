More people are not taking care of themselves. A lack of health information is one reason why

CHICAGO: More people say they are not taking care of their health, and high healthcare costs and a lack of information are both partially to blame, according to a report from Edelman.

People from low- and middle-income groups are particularly affected by the rising cost of healthcare and the health-information gap, according to the agency's health-focused Trust Barometer report, released this spring.

Edelman conducted the online survey in March, one year after its inaugural survey on the topic.

"We know how the pandemic exacerbated inequality: those that were the most vulnerable were hit the hardest," said Kirsty Graham, Edelman global health chair. "What we see, especially with the rising cost of living and inflation, is further evidence that that is really impacting health outcomes."

The firm surveyed almost 13,000 people in 13 countries.

In March 2022, 38% of people said there was a moderate to extremely large gap in terms of whether they were taking care of their health; a year later, that number increased to 52%. The survey also found that 55% say cost plays a large or very large role in keeping them from taking better care of their health, a 5% increase from March 2022.

There was a slight increase in the percentage of respondents who said a lack of information, changing health recommendations and contradictory expert advice are obstacles to their health. The number of people, 76%, who trust friends and family to tell the truth about health issues went up 11% from last year, meaning they are now more trusted than health experts and scientists. The two issues that the largest number of respondents said negatively affected their health are inflation and pandemic restrictions.

"We haven't seen a move away from doctors and scientists, but what we have seen is a big increase for friends and family being seen as a trusted source of information. That rise in peer voices and a sense of trust going local was more pronounced than perhaps we might have expected," Graham said.

Graham said that employers can play a significant role in building trust on health.

"People trust their employer, so there's a very important level of responsibility," Graham said. "People are going to come to you for information; give them trusted information."

She also recommended that employers meet people where they are to give them health information.

"Your message may not change," she said. "But your messenger and how you reach them should."