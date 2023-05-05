MSL promotes Nicole Scull to chief consumer brands officer

The Publicis Groupe agency is combining its P&G business and other consumer accounts under one umbrella.

NEW YORK: MSL has promoted Nicole Scull to chief consumer brands officer, effective immediately.

Scull is overseeing a newly created division at the Publicis Groupe agency, born out of the combination of MSL’s Procter & Gamble portfolio and its consumer practice, which previously existed as two separate entities.

MSL said the move will drive better collaboration and, in turn, significantly benefit every consumer client. The agency has not lost any P&G business.

“In elevating Nicole into this role, we’re merging all of the business together into one powerhouse entity called consumer brands,” said MSL U.S CEO Diana Littman.

Alina Diaz previously led MSL’s consumer practice. She is exiting the agency on Monday to “pursue other opportunities,” according to an MSL spokesperson.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me, as it is for MSL. It is too soon to speak publicly about my next move, yet I can't wait to share more sometime soon," Diaz said, via LinkedIn

Scull, who previously led MSL’s global P&G business, is overseeing a team of more than 100 staffers. She is continuing to report to U.S. chief client officer Lisa Talbot.

“[I want] to do more. More bold ideas, more culture tapping, more cutting-edge innovation and more campaigns that make other people jealous,” Scull said, adding that she hopes to continue to develop diverse, integrated teams.

In her more than 15 years at the firm, Scull has worked on campaigns such as #LikeAGirl from Always, Pampers’ #ChangingTables and Closing America’s Smile Gap from Crest and Oral-B.

MSL saw both top- and bottom-line growth for the second consecutive year in 2022, with revenue up 11% to $72.9 million in the U.S. and 10% globally to $425.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.