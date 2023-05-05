PRCA to shrink board and ‘won’t mark own homework’ on complaints
The PRCA is set to have a significantly slimmed-down Management Board and a more transparent and independent process for handling complaints, a senior figure involved in implementing the governance review has told PRWeek.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>