Sky strengthens consumer engagement team with senior hires

Broadcaster and telecoms company Sky has appointed Alice Jenkins-Bruce as its director of communications for content, Chris Duggan as head of PR, drama and factual, and Andy Halls in the new role of head of editorial.

With almost 20 years of experience in media and content, Jenkins-Bruce joins Sky from Premier PR as a board director for the filmed entertainment division. At Premier, she led the teams responsible for handling some of the biggest television shows of recent years, including Succession, I May Destroy You, Normal People and Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv.

Replacing Hannah Panesar who left Sky in February 2023, Jenkins-Bruce will be responsible for a 30-strong team delivering strategic publicity for Sky’s content portfolio across drama, comedy, entertainment, arts, factual and cinema.

Chris Duggan joins Sky as head of PR, drama and factual, after seven years at HBO – most recently as PR director at HBO Max EMEA, leading international comms for Max Originals commissioned and produced in Europe. He has also worked in HBO’s international publicity team on US dramas, and at BBC Drama. Duggan replaces Luke Seraphin, who has moved internally into the role of head of diversity and inclusion in Sky’s content and studios division.

The third senior hire is Andy Halls, who previously worked at The Sun for 14 years, most recently as head of TV. Using his knowledge of digital publishing, algorithms and web traffic on editorial platforms, Halls will initially focus on Sky’s editorial SEO for content, in addition to managing both the editorial and picture publicity teams.

The news follows Nikki Fletcher’s promotion to the role of director of communications for Sky's sports and product divisions. Returning from maternity leave, Fletcher’s new role will be to promote Sky’s mobile, broadband and TV businesses.

All four hires form part of the senior leadership team within Sky’s consumer engagement function and report directly to Emma Thompson, group director of communications and consumer engagement.

Sky’s 115-strong consumer engagement team spans public relations, social media, events and influencer marketing across Sky’s portfolio of products, sports, entertainment and brand.

The team has been responsible for recent product launches such as Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Protect and runs integrated campaigns and publicity for Sky’s TV and film content, such as The House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

Commenting on the appointments, Thompson said: “It is an extremely exciting time for these new hires to be joining us at Sky.

“We are lucky to have such a brilliant wealth of expertise from the individuals joining and I am confident each of them will make an enormous impact in terms of bringing fresh thinking, excellent delivery and the ability to nurture, inspire and develop the great talent we already have within the consumer engagement team.”