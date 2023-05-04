Acuvue wants Gen Z to put down their screens for Mental Health Awareness Month

The Where Vision Meets Sight effort aims to boost both eye health and mental wellness.

JACKSONVILLE, FL: The same thing that improves eye comfort — spending less time looking at social media — can also improve mental health.

That’s the message of a campaign called Where Vision Meets Sight from contact-lens brand Acuvue.

The Johnson & Johnson brand launched the initiative on Thursday. It challenges Gen Z to “shut down their apps and really leverage this newfound time to not only identify and embody, but also manifest their personal vision for their lives,” said Nancy Sabin, head of U.S. marketing at Johnson & Johnson Vision.

The company timed the campaign to launch near the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, which runs through May, because of the connection between screen time and eye comfort, said Sabin.

When people look at a screen for an extended period of time, they blink less, according to studies, causing their eyes to dry out. The impact of social media on adolescents’ mental health is also well-documented, including in The Wall Street Journal’s investigation into Facebook’s internal files on the effects of Instagram on teenage girls’ confidence.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia also states that “a clear and stable tear film on the eye surface is essential for clear vision…This problem can be worse for children who may have to look up at a screen that’s positioned for adult use.”

To promote the campaign, the brand is working with influencers such as Amber Alexander, a video creator and college student, and Paola Ochoa, a content creator. They will share “what they are able to revisit in terms of their aspirations” by taking a break from social media, said Sabin, who noted the campaign targets Gen Z but should resonate across demographics.

The company will share campaign content on platforms including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Its budget was not disclosed.

Asked why the campaign is conducting a campaign on social media encouraging people to spend less time on social platforms, Sabin said, “I think it’s provoking a thought of what happens when we take a break.”

FleishmanHillard, an Omnicom Group firm, worked on concept development, PR, influencer relations, internal communications and social media content. WPP creative network Wunderman Thompson handled concept development and talent.