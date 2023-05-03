Reddit partners with Givsly to reduce marketing waste

Through Givsly’s marketing platform, Reddit clients will have the choice to opt out of receiving swag and instead donate to a nonprofit.

Reddit has partnered with sustainable advertising and marketing company Givsly to minimize the impact of marketing waste, the company shared exclusively with Campaign U.S.

Givsly will use its Good Marketing platform to allow Reddit’s clients to opt out of receiving branded swag at events, meetings and other marketing touchpoints to redirect the budget to a nonprofit of their choice.

Givsly has direct connections with over 400 charities and nonprofit organizations, where it redirects these budgets.

“The beauty of the platform is that [Reddit] is not really stuck to three [or less] organizations,” said Givsly founder and CEO Chad Hickey. “They can change it every day, every week, however they want. Even if there are charities beyond the 400 that are directly integrated that they want to support, we will go and onboard them.”

The partnership is part of Reddit’s Karma Kash initiative that aims to reduce the company’s marketing swag by over 50% across events, client entertainment and gifting.

It is part of an ongoing effort to reduce Reddit’s environmental impact, Timo Pelz, Reddit’s VP of business marketing, said in a statement.

The news comes as more companies make efforts to reduce waste across their organizations.

Givsly has seen a significant increase in companies redistributing their marketing budgets away from things like swag, event activations and client gifting. According to Hickey, sustainable marketing alternatives in Q1 were up 134% year-over-year.

“Reddit swag has become somewhat iconic and a key part of our presence at various events and initiatives, largely due to the surprise and delight factor it brings to our audience. We wanted to find a way to still invoke that ‘surprise and delight’ factor while minimizing our environmental impact and harnessing the power of collective good that we see on our platform every day,” Pelz said. “Karma Kash is all about rewarding our clients and customers by aligning with and supporting causes they’re passionate about.”

Givsly’s platform helps advertisers address sustainability in their operations beyond their digital supply chain. The corporate swag industry, for instance, is worth $64 billion but only 21% of gifted swag is kept, resulting in billions of dollars in wasted products and a small return on investment, not to mention the environmental impact.

“We have seen that this saves [companies] on shipping costs, which then would save on the emissions of the flight or the truck that is sending those swag packages to a conference, [for instance]. Companies are also saving money on the storage, shipment and production of swag,” Hickey said. “That is…positively, impacting the environment on top of the fact that these budgets are being moved into supporting nonprofits.”

