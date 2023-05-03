TheEmployeeApp launches microlearning platform

Its goal is to serve as a repository of training and development for frontline employees.

NEW YORK: TheEmployeeApp, a mobile communications platform for corporate communications and human resources, has launched a microlearning platform.

The platform is accessible to customers and can be added to their mobile app. Its goal is to serve as a repository of training and development for frontline employees, and it offers short learning modules that can be accessed via mobile app, intranet or text message.

Each lesson is broken down into short, three- to five-minute segments. Users can access them at any time, creating flexibility to meet the needs of different employees. Communicators also have the option of audience segmentation to specify what lesson content to provide to specific employee groups. Videos cover hundreds of topics, such as safety protocols and workplace harassment, and the platform also provides analytics to determine which content is most popular and how long users spend, on average, on each video.

The microlearning platform is part of TheEmployeeApp’s work to provide innovative means for giving employees the information they need to succeed, while reaching them where they are.