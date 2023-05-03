LifeStance reups No Face campaign to reduce stigma around anxiety

As part of the effort, LifeStance reached out to real people across the suburbs of New York City to share their experiences with anxiety.

Two years after launching its No Face campaign to foster candid conversations about mental health, LifeStance Health is reupping the effort to reduce the stigma about anxiety.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, LifeStance partnered with Brandon Ralph, an artist at The Unquantifiable, a multi-disciplinary creative agency, to get people to share their experiences with anxiety.

The resulting series of videos underscore the pervasive nature of anxiety in America while also emphasizing the need to support dialogue about mental healthcare. As part of the effort, LifeStance reached out to real people in the suburbs of New York City to share their experiences with anxiety.

Aided by the hashtag #Not1Face2Anxiety, LifeStance has also created an interactive website featuring a calendar of the month of May, with each day highlighting a person’s experience with anxiety and offering resources to those seeking help.

The campaign’s ads, which range from 15 seconds to one minute, will appear across paid social, YouTube, display and native and paid search. Additionally, the ads will be featured on LifeStance’s various social channels to promote its organic social reach.

Anxiety comes in many forms, and how it impacts your life is unique to you. This #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, you will see many different stories of anxiety and learn from our expert clinicians on how to manage your anxiety.



As greater light is shed on the extent and severity of the nation’s mental health crisis, it’s important to note that people aren’t suffering alone.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that more than 40 million adults have an anxiety disorder, with most people developing symptoms before they reach the age of 21. While many people have anxiety, each instance is still unique to each patient’s day-to-day life and needs to be addressed as such.

Much like the first iteration of No Face, the outpatient mental healthcare provider relied on art, specifically photography, to detail how common anxiety is among people across the country and encourage candid conversations about the topic.

In the 2021 effort, LifeStance featured portraits shot by photographer Mark Seliger to show how a person’s external appearance can differ from their inner mental struggles.

Similarly, the second phase of the campaign emphasizes how people can present themselves as calm to the rest of the world while dealing with their own persistent concerns internally.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.