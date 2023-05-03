The true health of UK PR agencies: Top 150 trends revealed in the PRWeek podcast

Major trends in PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies project are put under the microscope in the latest edition of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

The project launched on 2 May with the release of the Top 150 table, ranking the UK’s biggest PR consultancies by revenue for the 2022 calendar year. PRWeek also tracked major trends in an overview article.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

Delving into the Top 150 project in today’s podcast are PRWeek’s editor-in-chief Danny Rogers and UK editor John Harrington, alongside regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of PR agency New Society.

The trio discuss how agencies fared in 2022, which was another year of strong growth across the industry.

The main growth areas, and those sectors that have faced more challenges, are pinpointed. And we discuss how agency leaders feel about trading in 2023 so far and what the rest of the year may hold.


