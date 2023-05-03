Redhill’s managing director exits the agency

After six years with Redhill, Pranav Rastogi is leaving the agency to spend time with family.

Pranav Rastogi, the managing director (MD) for communications agency Redhill has departed from his role, PRWeek can confirm. Rastogi joined the Singapore-headquartered agency more than six years back and rose through the ranks in a short time.

He started out as a manager before spending the last couple of years as MD. Prior to Redhill, Rastogi held stints at Mongoose Publishing, CIMB and BML Munjal. Currently, he is on a break to spend time with family and has no immediate plans of taking up another role elsewhere.

“I have had the chance to work with some incredible people and clients during my time at Redhill, and I am grateful to (co-founders) Jacob (Puthenparambil) and Surekha (Yadav) for giving me the opportunity to grow with the agency over the past few years. I’m looking forward to exploring opportunities in the near future,” Rastogi tells PRWeek.

According to Puthenparambil, the agency has spent the last six months preparing for Rastogi’s departure and deputy MD Umesh Nair has since stepped up to the role. Nair has been in the deputy role for more than a year in the agency.

“It is a sad day. He has been with us for a long time and a key member of our early growing years, also my travel companion (shared a lot of hotel rooms together!),” says Puthenparambil.