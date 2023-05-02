Ex-Revive CEO Brandon Edwards launches Unlock Health

The firm is the result of the combination of Eruptr and Decode.

NASHVILLE, TN: Former Revive CEO and executive chairman Brandon Edwards has launched Unlock Health, a healthcare and technology services agency.

The firm, which debuted last week, brings together healthcare firms Eruptr and Decode, which specialize in digital marketing and creative, respectively.

Unlock Health is also backed by private equity firms Amulet Capital Partners and Athyrium Capital Management.

Edwards said on LinkedIn that he and his colleagues are “excited about the positive impact we will have on the healthcare industry and look forward to helping our clients drive growth and sustainable performance.”

“This industry deserves real ROI and Unlock will deliver,” he said.

According to its website, Unlock Health provides services such as reputation management, media tracking, analytics, employer strategies, advertising and social media support.

Edwards, who founded Revive more than 13 years ago, led the agency as CEO until September 2021, when he was replaced by Joanne Thornton and transitioned to executive chairman.

Thornton left the healthcare-focused firm last October. Revive appointed Chris Bevolo as Thornton’s successor in February.

Revive, formerly known as ReviveHealth, is a part of The Weber Shandwick Collective. The firm was bought by Weber in 2016.