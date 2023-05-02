Five Campaigns We Liked in May: vote for your favourite

From from creative ways to use AI to visual storytelling at a football match, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from May 2022. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 5pm on Tuesday 9 May.

Made by Dyslexia and Virgin, ‘DyslexAI’



We’re starting with two campaigns that use AI in creative ways, the first of which highlights the limits of the technology. Virgin and global charity Made By Dyslexia are calling on every workplace to empower dyslexic thinking, by showing that AI may help businesses but can’t innovate in the same way as the complex human brain. A campaign film by FCB Inferno shows AI being asked to recreate the accomplishments of famous dyslexic thinkers. The results are visuals that don’t display the insight and innovation of the originals.

Asics, ‘#TrainingAI’

This campaign for Asics also highlights the downside of AI technology. The brand has created an exercise training program for AI, helping the tech to learn what healthy bodies look like, and calling on AI companies to end damaging visual interpretation of people who exercise. Images currently created from the prompt “healthy exercise” show extreme, muscular bodies – 12-pack abs, zero body fat, minimal diversity, and stern expressions. Research from Asics suggests people’s reactions to these pictures is bad for normal exercisers’ mental health, leading the brand to use thousands of images of ‘normal’ people exercising to shift AI’s visual interpretation. Golin is behind the campaign.

Alzheimer’s Society, ‘Forgotten third’

As a visual piece of campaign storytelling, this work for Alzheimer’s Society by agency New Commercial Arts was very impressive. During the England v Australia women’s football match on 11 April, one in three players did not have their name displayed on their shirt. The stunt highlighted the statistic that one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime, meaning they may forget the name of their favourite player, or a treasured memory.

Stephen Lawrence Day 30-year campaign

The powerful pro bono campaign by a number of WPP agencies was launched ahead of Stephen Lawrence Day on 22 April, marking 30 years since the murder of the 18-year-old in south-east London. The campaign included a 30-second TV spot and out-of-home illustrations of Lawrence by Kingsley Nebechi, a Nigerian-British artist and illustrator. The film, produced by Hogarth, centres on a poem, tagged #ExtraordinaryOrdinary, written by BCW. The spot features BBC radio broadcaster Clara Amfo and Stephen's mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence – who founded the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation.

People Like Us, ‘Auto correct bias’

This inventive campaign for People Like Us, the not-for-profit networking group for minority ethnic professionals in media and marcomms, used a frustrating real-life experience to make an important point. The campaign highlights ‘autocorrect bias’ as it aims to persuade the Government to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting. It used real autocorrect examples to highlight that subconscious bias in favour of British-heritage names affects everything from autocorrect to salaries. People Like Us research from last year showed workers from black, Asian, mixed-race and minority ethnic backgrounds are paid 16 per cent less than their white counterparts.