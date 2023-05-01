ICR acquires B2B tech firm Lumina Communications

The deal makes ICR’s tech practice one of the agency’s largest with a combined revenue “well over $30 million.”

NEW YORK: ICR has acquired B2B technology-focused PR firm Lumina Communications, effective on Monday.

Lumina will contribute to ICR’s client base in cybersecurity, enterprise technology and IT infrastructure, bolstering its areas of expertise which also include artificial intelligence, automotive and mobility tech, financial technology, adtech, martech and ecommerce, among others.

The Silicon Valley-based firm is joining ICR’s technology and modern mobility PR practice. The deal doubles the firm’s tech practice size in both revenue and headcount, the agency said in a statement, making it one of ICR’s largest sector groups.

“It's been a long-term plan of ICR to expand our footprint in Silicon Valley with feet on the ground…so this is an incredible milestone for us,” said ICR managing partner and head of the technology and modern mobility practice, Bo Park.

Park will lead the combined team and Lumina founder and CEO Hugh Burnham will become managing partner. Burnham will continue in his leadership role with a focus on driving growth and strategic expansion for the combined group, with emphasis on deepening the firm’s relationships in the West Coast startup, venture capital and private equity communities.

He is reporting to ICR cofounder and CEO Tom Ryan and president Don Duffy.

Burnham referred to ICR as the “Ferrari” of the communications industry, highlighting the opportunities Lumina and its clients will benefit from as a reason the firm decided to sell.

“We looked at a lot of different options and felt that ICR’s management team has diverse areas of business and crisis, [environmental, social and governance], special situations, investor relations and [initial public offering] advisory,” Burnham said. “ICR is an amazing business that we just felt was a tremendous opportunity to be a part of.”

No day-to-day impact will occur as a result of the acquisition and there are no plans for layoffs. ICR’s tech PR group will remain intact with the addition of senior leadership from Lumina as a collective team.

Lumina will retain its name and structure for the time being, operating under the ICR brand. The ultimate goal is to move into a singular brand under ICR, but the timeline is not settled, Ryan said.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the combined PR and investor relations revenue for the tech practice will add up to “well over $30 million,” according to Ryan.

“As a standalone, our tech group would be a top independent PR firm just focused on technology, but they have the advantage of plugging into a mothership with 20 different industry groups where people can share expertise and knowledge,” Ryan said. “It'll be a pretty substantial group going forward.”

Lumina was originally a sector of Gutenberg Communications. The U.S. arm of the agency separated in 2016 with the West Coast firm spinning off and rebranding as Lumina Communications. It has offices in New York, Silicon Valley and a flagship in San Jose.

Lumina specializes in cybersecurity, enterprise software and IT infrastructure, working with about 50 clients including Vectra, Pathlock, Retina and EY.

ICR is a New York-based strategic communications and advisory agency founded in 1998. The agency’s client list includes Burger King, Gulf, ADT, Denny’s, Shake Shack and Peloton. ICR is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.