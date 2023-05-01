Andrew Bowins exiting Cisco to launch wellbeing company

The KPMG and Samsung alum’s new company will be dedicated to the pursuit of wellbeing.

SAN JOSE, CA: Cisco VP of strategy and planning Andrew Bowins is leaving the company to start his own health-tech and production studio dedicated to professionals over the age of 40 who are seeking balance in work, life and play.

Called Restless Urban, the company will focus on building community and developing content platforms that explore the idea of wellness through the lenses of career, wealth, family and friendship, sex and intimacy and health and play.

Based in Westchester County, New York, the company’s staff at launch will be Bowins and executive director Andre Fuochi, who is head of global communications at tech company Rossum. It also has an advisory board that includes former Public Relay chief insights officer Mark Weiner, KPMG director of communications Allison Jackson, Urban Emu chief creative officer Ken Buraker and Fuochi. The members of the board “all bring years of experience in building brands, creating businesses, subject-matter expertise and business-development experience,” said Bowins.

“Our initial focus will be to build community and spotlight the wellness industry in a unique way that helps people to reflect and build an understanding of what wellness means to individuals today as they seek balance in an increasingly complicated world,” Bowins said via email.

Restless Urban will launch this summer with the introduction of a podcast and video series that will live on www.RestlessUrban.com. The company’s website will be an editorial hub that showcases unique programing and syndicated content and news syndicated across social channels, Bowins said.

The company plans to eventually launch a mobile app and community tools that are bolstered by events and content-development deals with influencers, brands and people who want to share their stories of discovery and wellness.

The company has also named Urban Emu as its AOR to develop its brand, website and digital strategy and community experience.

Bowins started in his role at Cisco last August; his last day will be May 23.

“Cisco has been amazing and so supportive of my dream,” Bowins said. “I could not be more grateful to have this level of advocacy from my employer and boss.”

His boss, Cisco SVP and chief communications officer Maria Poveromo, told staffers in an internal memo that “under his leadership, the strategy and planning team has played an integral role in unifying our teams while bringing a fresh approach to how we co-create our priority initiatives.”

“He helped build a solid foundation upon which our teams can now take things to the next level,” she said in the memo.

Poveromo told PRWeek via email she is “grateful for Andy's contributions to our team and am excited for him as he launches his new venture focused on wellbeing — a space that's so important for all of us. I'm looking forward to seeing him succeed and will be cheering him on.” Cisco has not named a replacement for Bowins.

Bowins was previously SVP of comms and industry affairs at the Entertainment Software Association, where his team oversaw partnerships, events, media outreach and digital and online communications. He has also worked at KPMG, Samsung Electronics and Mastercard.