Emplifi: Tighter budgets mean fewer sponsored posts, but influencers still active

NEW YORK: Emplifi’s 2023 State of Influencer Marketing Report found that tighter marketing budgets have led to a drop in sponsored posts on Instagram.

Despite this, 90% of influencers continue to be active on the platform, compared to 66% on TikTok.

The latter is projected to become the second-highest-ranking platform in terms of marketing spend this year. Other social platforms, such as Twitter and Pinterest, trail in comparison, with only about 4% of influencers active on them.

The report found that 7% of influencer content on Instagram is sponsored. Influencers with large followings tend to share less sponsored content than those with smaller following, according to the report. On average, those with 10,000 followers or less post 67% more sponsored content than influencers with 1 million or more followers. Across the board, there is an uptick in sponsored content in the months leading up to the winter holidays.

Short-form video continues to be a growing content type among all influencers. Emplifi found that brands and celebrities increased their Reels usage by 241% in Q1, compared to Q1 2022.

Emplifi surveyed 165 influencers in the Pixlee TurnTo Creator Network, posing questions about their social media habits, brand partnership preferences and overall influencer experience.