LifeSci expands into medical communications with veteran hires

Former M Booth Health CEO Tim Bird and Sarah Wheeler are among the firm’s latest hires.

NEW YORK: LifeSci Communications has hired a pair of veteran health communicators to serve in executive roles.

Tim Bird joined the agency in March as EVP of client services, and Sarah Wheeler joined in September 2022 as SVP of medical communications.

The additions are part of the agency’s efforts to expand from its roots in biotechnology to other areas, said Maggie Helmig, LifeSci president.

“We realized that we wanted to expand into medical communications,” and Wheeler can help in that area, Helmig said.

Bird is helping the agency strengthen its “commercial, larger product comms and corporate comms,” Helmig said.

Bird previously worked as CEO and then chairman of M Booth Health and as CEO of Health Unlimited.

“I was really impressed by the team,” Bird said. “We have a powerhouse team that is composed of researchers and scientists and MDs and communications professionals, all working together. They are not consultants that are paid and we bring in when we need them; they are actually on staff.”

Wheeler worked most recently as EVP of BGB Group after almost two decades at WPP’s medical communications agency, International Meetings and Science.

“I have worked with lots of large clients that always had a hand in the small and emerging biotech [industry], either just by nature of the client mix or a lot of clients who have gone from big pharma into startups,” Wheeler said. “There's a great energy and excitement that comes with the innovation that they are bringing to patients, and LifeSci as an organization really captured that for me.”

Since joining LifeSci, Wheeler and Bird have worked with clients such as biopharmaceutical companies Ambrx and Calliditas and immunotherapy company Xilio.