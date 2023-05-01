Agency Business Report 2023: Firms ready for a ‘fight’ after another year of double-digit growth
The good times continued to roll as agencies grew 15% in the U.S. in 2022, but economic headwinds have the industry prepared for tougher times in the year ahead.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>