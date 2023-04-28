PR pros react to Bud Light putting two executives on leave after Dylan Mulvaney backlash

NEW YORK: Industry executives had a range of reactions to two Anheuser-Busch marketers being placed on leave after right-wing blowback to Bud Light’s outreach to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Some called the situation sad, while others said the marketers’ professional reputations are ruined.

Adam Ritchie, principal of Adam Ritchie Brand Direction, said that plenty of PR pros scratched their heads and wondered why Bud Light engaged the trans community at all.

“It felt like a brand taking a shortcut toward trendiness and failing spectacularly,” he said.

Ritche pointed out that while Bud Light is a longtime supporter of Pride, those activities were different than its outreach to Mulvaney. Four years ago, Bud Light marked its 20-year partnership with LGBT-rights organization GLAAD, produced rainbow bottles and issued a press release to mark the occasion. That did not create a brand crisis, Ritchie said, because rainbow Pride bottles are a partnership between two logos, and many brands slap a rainbow flag on their products each June.

“The Dylan Mulvaney can, which celebrated her year of transition, was a partnership between a logo and a specific person doing a specific thing that made their core drinkers so uncomfortable that some of them wanted to commit acts of violence,” Ritchie said. “This wasn't two logos giving each other a rainbow hug. This made it real.”

The backlash to Bud Light’s campaign starring Mulvaney ultimately resulted in two Anheuser-Busch executives taking a leave of absence. VP of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid and her boss, Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands, were put on leave by the company, according to media reports. Todd Allen, most recently global VP of Budweiser, is taking over Heinerscheid’s role, but Blake’s replacement has not been announced.

The blowback to the Mulvaney partnership also had both a cultural and financial impact. Musician Kid Rock went viral for shooting guns at Bud Light cans, shouting “Fuck Bud Light. And fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

The uproar occurred after the brewer sent Mulvaney a can of beer with her face on it. Mulvaney, celebrating March Madness and her first year of womanhood, posted the swag bag on Instagram and encouraged followers to participate in Bud Light’s #EasyCarryContest.

Bud Light reportedly sales fell 17% in the week ended April 15 compared to the same week in 2022.

Some industry pros said the incident will follow Heinerscheid and Blake through their careers.

“Does the punishment fit the crime? It depends on how you look at workplace culture,” Cody said.

Bud Light should not let Heinerscheid or Blake work with the company again, he said, calling the blunder an “albatross around their necks” and saying it will hurt their chances to get jobs elsewhere. He added that the execs are “sacrificial lambs” who will wear the “scarlet letter.”

“They are the Hester Prynnes of Bud Light,” said Cody, referring to the protagonist of Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel “The Scarlet Letter.” “They could never return to Bud Light. People will always be whispering, ‘Those are the ‘Kid Rock Two.’”

Where did Heinerscheid and Blake go wrong? Cody said there was no substance to back up Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, and that the company had not partnered with the trans community in recent years. This made the effort inauthentic and not in-line with Bud Light’s purpose or values.

Because of this, Bud Light is guilty of “purpose-washing,” said Cody. “They got caught out for being fake.”

On the contrary, Brendan Lewis, Oatly EVP of global comms and public affairs, said on LinkedIn that the Bud Light executives going on leave is both “sad and disheartening.”

“Sometimes marketing campaigns go right. Sometimes they go wrong. Sometimes they are hijacked and go sideways,” Lewis said. “My hope is that Anheuser-Busch didn’t make [Heinerscheid] a scapegoat and have treated her well.”