Brady partners with BCW on initiative to reduce gun violence

The organizations’ “A Story of Survival” comes as U.S. gun violence reaches record levels.

NEW YORK: Brady, a bipartisan gun safety organization, and BCW North America have created a campaign aimed at reducing gun violence.

The activation includes an ad spot, titled A Story of Survival, that focuses on a veteran’s experience being shot by an assault weapon during combat, as well as numerous billboards across New York City.

The billboard images depict a coffin, wrapped in the American flag, planted in the middle of common community areas, such as a supermarket, basketball court and a nightclub.

Christian Heyne, Brady's VP of policy, said the initiative is designed to “connect with people on an emotional level, to cut through the political and to put in focus what the consequences are of allowing these weapons of war to be easily and completely available to the civilian market.”

As of April 10, 11,523 people have died from gun violence this year. However, Heyne also highlighted recent “successes” in reducing gun violence, including the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law on June 25, 2022.

BCW wanted the campaign to appeal to “the movable middle,” those who haven’t engaged on the issue before. A lot of the demographic own guns, but they also recognize how dangerous the weaponry can be, said Diego Bertagni, EVP and executive creative director.

The WPP agency’s research found that many of the movable middle have family members in the military or connections to veterans. A Story of Survival speaks directly to the audience with an emotional but genuine example of assault weapons’ capacity.

BCW launched the initiative with an exclusive story in The Guardian and then pitched CNN, which John King covered on CNN’s Inside Politics. Yahoo News organically picked up the story. GroupM, another WPP firm, partnered with BCW to secure donated media support, helping create the aforementioned billboards.

Heyne said the organization is launching the campaign more widely next week, making sure it’s seen by Brady’s coalitions, activists in the gun violence prevention space and state legislators.