PR agency boss begins London to Lviv cycle ride for Ukraine
Tom Hashemi, CEO of Cast From Clay, the London-based policy comms consultancy, has set off on a 1,300-mile cycle ride from Westminster to Lviv in Ukraine - carrying a letter of support from more than 100 MPs and peers.
