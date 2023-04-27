Stephen Kehoe returns to PepsiCo as corporate affairs chief

Kehoe will also serve as chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation.

NEW YORK: PepsiCo has named Stephen Kehoe as chief corporate affairs officer and chairman of its foundation, effective May 1.

Kehoe is succeeding Roberto Azevêdo, who is retiring from the company this summer. Azevêdo, who has held the position for nearly three years, could not be immediately reached to comment on his next move.

According to a PepsiCo statement, Azevêdo “plans to pursue his next chapter with a continued focus on supporting the global transition to a more inclusive and greener economy.”

Reporting to Ramon Laguarta, CEO and chairman, Kehoe will become a member of PepsiCo’s executive committee.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to get to lead one of the best communications, public policy, government affairs and citizenship teams in the business,” Kehoe stated, via LinkedIn. “I'm grateful to PepsiCo management for their confidence that I can build on what has already been achieved.”

Kehoe added that he will be supporting the team formerly led by Jon Banner, who previously worked at PepsiCo for nearly a decade, leading comms for most of his stint at the company. Banner now serves McDonald’s EVP and global chief impact officer.

Kehoe could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Prior to PepsiCo, Kehoe served as president and CEO of Edelman’s Asia-Pacific operations. In October, Edelman appointed Warren Fernandez as Kehoe’s replacement. Dave Samson, who has since been named the agency’s U.S. COO, had been serving as interim CEO in Kehoe’s absence.

Kehoe also spent seven years at Visa, ultimately as SVP and global head of financial inclusion, and worked in a variety of senior comms roles, including SVP of comms, government affairs and public policy, during his first stint at PepsiCo.

PepsiCo reported revenue of $17.85 billion in Q1, up 10.2% from the prior-year period. Net income was $1.93 billion, compared with $4.26 billion in Q1 2022.