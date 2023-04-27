Interpublic PR firms post single-digit growth in Q1

The PR agencies’ growth was in-line with the Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment’s increase of 3.3%.

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions division recorded single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q1, according to an IPG spokesperson.

The agencies saw high-single-digit growth on an organic basis in the year-ago quarter.

IPG’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment, which contains the bulk of its PR firms, posted a 3.3% organic revenue increase in Q1 to $340.5 million. The spokesperson said the PR firms’ growth was in-line with that of the segment.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions group includes IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin Group, Current Global and R&CPMK, and well as sports and events specialist shops like Jack Morton, Momentum and Octagon.

The segment growth reflected an increase in the number of global in-person events, as well as the need for companies to seek out strategic communications advice during periods of economic uncertainty and societal change, the IPG spokesperson said.

The Weber Shandwick Collective, which houses Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino, had a “strong start to the year with solid single-digit-growth globally,” the spokesperson said.

The agency won work from Case IH, a global agricultural company, in a competitive review, and expanded assignments with large clients including Mars. Golin also saw “strong growth” in the quarter, driven by the U.K. and North America, where it experienced sector strength in consumer marketing and healthcare, the spokesperson said.

Across IPG as a whole, organic revenue dipped slightly in the quarter, down 0.2%, to $2.5 billion. Operating income in Q1 was $188.3 million, compared to $245.7 million a year ago; and net income was $126 million, down from $159.4 million.

Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions was IPG's only division to see organic revenue growth in Q1. It fell by 0.7% in Media, Data & Engagement Solutions and by 0.9% in Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions.

The U.S., IPG’s biggest market, saw organic revenue decline 0.9% in Q1. Continental Europe (-4%) and Asia-Pacific (-2.6%) also saw drops, while organic revenue grew in the U.K. (2.9%), Latin America (3.9%) and all other markets (+9.3%).

IPG said it is on track to achieve its 2023 organic revenue growth target of 2% to 4% and to grow its full-year margin to 16.7%.

WPP’s PR division this morning reported Q1 growth of 2.2% in Q1 on a like-for-like basis, while Omnicom Group’s PR firms posted organic revenue growth of 5.8% in the quarter. Publicis Groupe and Havas do not list PR performance in their earnings reports. FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment also reported revenue growth of 4.5% in Q1.