Featuring:
- Sierra L’Altrelli, senior account supervisor, analytics and measurement strategist, Coyne PR
- Chelsea Mirkin, SVP, head of insights consulting, Cision
While measurement is clearly a topic that every PR pro has discussed and pondered extensively, Coyne PR’s Sierra L’Altrelli introduced a unique vision of thinking about what has become a foundational factor to the PR discipline.
“It’s about establishing a measurement culture,” she notes during this conversation, moderated by PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid.
During the opening segment of the vodcast, L’Altrelli shares myriad tips on how not only leadership can create such an overarching environment conducive to optimizing measurement, but also how busy PR pros can efficiently incorporate these tasks into their day-to-day.
This measurement evolution has been largely inspired by an ever-increasing demand from C-suites, clients and key stakeholders alike for PR pros to provide more data-driven recommendations and earned media analytics. Cision’s Chelsea Mirkin is in an ideal position to witness all this firsthand. She provides that valuable perspective – along with counsel on how communicators can deliver.
From there, L’Altrelli and Mirkin discuss what a “measurement point of view” means and how it can be established. Additionally, they offer guidance to those only beginning their measurement journeys, as well as discuss how to perfectly meld the art (storytelling, creativity) and science (data and analytics) that is modern PR.