Hootsuite launches AI tool OwlyWriter

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA: Hootsuite has launched OwlyWriter in an effort to make the jobs of social media marketers easier.

The goal of the social media artificial intelligence tool is to help social marketers overcome creative blocks by providing content-creation support. By filling in a few simple prompts, OwlyWriter can generate social content ideas and draft copy by leveraging the use of GPT technology, the company said in a statement.

The tool can take answers from a marketer and create captions for social channels. It can also be prompted to create content in different styles to attract reader interest. Users can also feed OwlyWriter content from online sources, such as blog posts and articles, and use that information to generate social media posts.

Its other capabilities include the ability to rewrite top-performing content so that it can be leveraged again, provide content ideas and help users boost engagement by suggesting celebratory content ideas around popular holidays.

Hootsuite built the tool in response to customer feedback that their biggest challenge is coming up with content ideas. It is available in beta to customers for a limited time, and the response to the beta version will be used to inform further development of the tool.

Hootsuite this year also redesigned its social marketing course and certification program, a part of online learning platform Hootsuite Academy, to help marketers keep up with changing demands and improve their skills.