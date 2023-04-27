Brands: Is it worth it to pay for a verified check mark on Twitter?

PRWeek wants to know where you stand amid verification chaos on the social media network.

Keeping track of changes to Twitter’s check mark verification system over the past few months has been difficult for all users. Now, brands especially have a tough decision to make.

Last week, CEO Elon Musk began removing legacy blue check marks, forcing users to subscribe to Twitter Blue to gain back the coveted symbol. Some companies quickly responded.

One day later, on April 21, Twitter reportedly sent an email stating that verified check marks are required to continue advertising on the platform. Businesses that spend $1,000 per month in advertising, however, will automatically be verified and given a gold check mark, Variety reported.

Companies such as Microsoft, United Airlines and Ulta Beauty are already wielding gold check marks. Some users, however, say it is “uncool” to be verified on Twitter.

PRWeek wants to hear from brands. Do you think it is worth it?