The PRWeek US 40 Under 40 2023 is open for submissions

NEW YORK: The biggest and best list of young talent in the PR industry is back.

PRWeek's 40 Under 40 is once again honoring the best and brightest up-and-coming talent in the PR industry. The program, which will pay tribute to exceptional young individuals this October, is open for nominations.

PRWeek will pick 40 individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR and marketing. The experiences of the 40 PR pros hold up a mirror to an industry that is evolving fast in the areas of integration, social, influencer relations, digital and content, while at the same time maintaining the traditional skills of senior counsel and trusted advice to the C-suite.

Winners will be featured in a print issue of PRWeek, announced on PRWeek.com and invited to an awards ceremony on October 26 in New York City. Here's what you need to know to nominate a peer, colleague, friend or client:

First deadline: June 22

Extended deadline: June 29

Final deadline: July 6

Entry fee: $275

Late fee: $75