The PRWeek US 40 Under 40 2023 is open for submissions

by PRWeek Staff Added 19 minutes ago

NEW YORK: The biggest and best list of young talent in the PR industry is back.

PRWeek's 40 Under 40 is once again honoring the best and brightest up-and-coming talent in the PR industry. The program, which will pay tribute to exceptional young individuals this October, is open for nominations.

PRWeek will pick 40 individuals who are redefining the role of communications, PR and marketing. The experiences of the 40 PR pros hold up a mirror to an industry that is evolving fast in the areas of integration, social, influencer relations, digital and content, while at the same time maintaining the traditional skills of senior counsel and trusted advice to the C-suite.

Winners will be featured in a print issue of PRWeek, announced on PRWeek.com and invited to an awards ceremony on October 26 in New York City. Here's what you need to know to nominate a peer, colleague, friend or client:

First deadline: June 22
Extended deadline: June 29
Final deadline: July 6
Entry fee: $275
Late fee: $75


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further