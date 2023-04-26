Jennifer Scott joins The Reputations Agency as MD

The former Ogilvy New York exec joins the Dublin-based agency from NYU.

DUBLIN: Strategic communication firm The Reputations Agency has hired Jennifer Scott as MD.

The Dublin-based agency is part of the Wunderman Thompson Group in Ireland and the Global Wunderman Thompson Network.

At TRA, Scott will work closely with founder and CEO Niamh Boyle to offer high-level strategic advice to clients and to focus on the strategic direction and growth of the agency, development of talent and work product, the agency said in a statement.

Scott most recently worked as a professor for public relations and corporate communications at New York University. Prior to that, she spent 14 years in leadership roles at Ogilvy New York, including as head of the New York office of Ogilvy PR and MD for reputation and thought leadership at Ogilvy.

The firm has also appointed David O’Síocháin as director of communications. He will lead, manage and oversee client service within TRA’s communications practice. O’Síocháin will join Boyle and Scott in counseling the agency’s portfolio of clients, advising on corporate and transactional moments and crisis and issues management.

O’Síocháin previously led in-house communications, social media and digital for the Irish Rugby Football Union following seven years as account director at Pembroke Communications, now Teneo.

The Reputations Agency launched in 2004 as a strategic communications and public relations agency. Its clients include Bacardi, European Recycling Platform, Kinetica Sports and Lidl Ireland, among others.