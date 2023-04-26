Agency Business Report 2023

PR firms continued to thrive in 2022 hitting double-digit growth both globally and in the U.S., but a possible recession has them bracing for a tougher 2023.

Back to top

It was another really impressive year of growth for PR firms in 2022, on the back of a stellar performance in the 12 months prior.

Agencies that reported their numbers for PRWeek’s annual rankings, and those we estimated because they claim Sarbanes-Oxley prevents them from revealing financial data, posted growth of 15% in the U.S. and 13% globally.

However, having profiled almost 50 firms in detail and spoken to their CEOs for this annual Agency Business Report, it is clear the industry has never been more important in addressing today’s complex and febrile geopolitical, economic and social landscape.

As FGS Global North America CEO Winnie Lerner told us: “The C-suite’s attitude to PR has changed a lot, for the better. As consultants, our value has never been perceived to be higher than it is at this moment.”

- Steve Barrett, editorial director, PRWeek

Deep dives

The big 5

Profiles

Up & comers