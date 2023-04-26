Agency Business Report 2023

PR firms continued to thrive in 2022 hitting double-digit growth both globally and in the U.S., but a possible recession has them bracing for a tougher 2023.

It was another really impressive year of growth for PR firms in 2022, on the back of a stellar performance in the 12 months prior.

Agencies that reported their numbers for PRWeek’s annual rankings, and those we estimated because they claim Sarbanes-Oxley prevents them from revealing financial data, posted growth of 15% in the U.S. and 13% globally.

However, having profiled almost 50 firms in detail and spoken to their CEOs for this annual Agency Business Report, it is clear the industry has never been more important in addressing today’s complex and febrile geopolitical, economic and social landscape.

As FGS Global North America CEO Winnie Lerner told us: “The C-suite’s attitude to PR has changed a lot, for the better. As consultants, our value has never been perceived to be higher than it is at this moment.”

Deep dives

Rankings

Lowdown

Trends

Women-led offices

DE&I

Turnover

Agency family tree

Inspirational quotes

The big 5

Edelman

The Weber Shandwick Collective

BCW Group

FleishmanHillard

Ketchum

Profiles

Allison + Partners

APCO Worldwide

Archetype

Bospar

Bully Pulpit Interactive

Citizen Relations

Coyne PR

Current Global

Day One Agency

Evoke Group

FGS Global

Finn Partners

Golin

Havas PR Global Collective

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hotwire

Hunter

ICF Next

ICR

Jackson Spalding

Lippe Taylo Groupr

M Booth

Marina Maher Communications

MikeWorldWide

MSL

Ogilvy PR

Padilla

Porter Novelli

Prosek Partners

Real Chemistry

Ruder Finn

SKDK

Syneos Health Public Relations

WE

Zeno

Up & comers

Autumn Communications

Corner Market Communications

Guyer Group

Penta

Small Girls PR

Strange Brew Strategies

