How Haleon is taking Excedrin beyond OTC pain relief

WARREN, NJ: Excedrin is going beyond providing relief for headaches.

In January, the company, which is owned by Haleon, released Head Care dietary supplements and nutrient mixes. To boost those products, the brand has launched a “Head Care Club,” which offers advice on nutrition, mindfulness and exercise to address head discomfort.

Weber Shandwick is the brand’s creative, PR, social and digital agency. Haleon spun off from GSK in mid-2022.

For the campaign, the brand hired professional dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Ebert and promoted it with paid media on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pandora. The campaign includes videos about yoga routines, nighttime relaxation tips and recipes.

PRWeek spoke with Rishi Mulgund, brand director of pain relief at Haleon, about the campaign and the marketing of a “drug-free” product.

When I hear Excedrin, the main thing I associate it with is the over-the-counter drug, but this is a supplement, which involves a different set of regulations, or maybe fewer regulations, because supplements aren't regulated by the Food and Drug Administration the way drugs are. Is that right?

They are different. The Head Care line includes both a dietary supplement and a drink mix, but they are both drug free, meaning that there are no active pharmaceutical ingredients in the product and formulation. So, to your point, they are regulated and marketed a bit differently, but the design of them is very similar to the purpose of Excedrin: to really help manage your head health, which is the same thing we have been doing for 50 years as a regulated drug.

Does the fact that this is a supplement rather than an over-the-counter drug give you more freedom in marketing?

I wouldn't say freedom, to be totally transparent. It's different. There are different regulations, certainly. But with different regulations come their own nuances, and as we think about supporting the brand and putting it all together, we do treat them very similarly because it is marketed “from the makers of Excedrin.”

If people are engaging with this — changing their nutrition, practicing mindfulness, watching the movement videos — does that mean they may not need as much over-the-counter pain relief?

I wouldn't say we know, to be totally transparent. That was never the mission in any kind of way, to have them use more or less [Excedrin]. The mission is about empowering them and helping them to manage their head health every single day because people live in this fear beyond the attack, where most products have been focused.

What made you think Derek Hough and Hayley Ebert would be good people to hire for this campaign?

Derek and Haley are experts in movement as award-winning dancers. They are also unfortunately headache and migraine sufferers, so they really understand the importance of movement and breathing through all of this.