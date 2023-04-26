Flare Communications nabs Tom Ford fashion account in Hong Kong

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive pitch, the luxury giant has appointed Flare for its PR and comms duties in Hong Kong.

Integrated communications agency Flare Communications has been appointed by luxury giant Tom Ford as its Hong Kong partner for media and public relations. The partnership is effective mid-April and comes after a competitive pitch.

The win adds to Flare’s repertoire of high-profile clients in the fashion and beauty space in the SAR. The agency has been managing PR and comms duties for Tom Ford beauty since 2016, additionally, they recently won Uniqlo’s PR account for both HK and Macau, added a retainer for French lifestyle fashion brand Aigle. America footwear major Converse has been in their kitty since 2019.

“With our expertise in developing comprehensive, current-to-market and consumer-centric strategies, we will develop a solid strategy for Tom Ford Hong Kong. This will involve tapping into our extensive understanding of the luxury sector, our committed to excellence, our ability to strengthen brand positioning and build awareness for both Tom Ford beauty as well as fashion,” said Bastian Wong (pictured above), CEO and managing director of Flare Communications.