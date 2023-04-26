PR Council issues generative AI usage guidelines

NEW YORK: The PR Council has issued detailed guidelines on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools based on its existing Code of Ethics and Principals. The guidelines reflect the current state of generative AI tools and platforms.

Council members must sign the Code of Ethics annually, but the new generative AI guidelines will be provided as a form of guidance, not a mandate. The new guidelines outline five measures to ensure the use of AI aligns with members' commitment to the highest level of professionalism, decision making and ethical conduct, the council said in a statement.

The guidelines include protecting the integrity of client information, such as using caution when putting confidential client information into an AI tool or platform; not using AI to create or spread deepfakes or misinformation content; committing to accuracy through validation of information and sources with an additional human-layered factcheck; transparency with clients and internal members about use of AI; and consciousness of bias incorporated in AI output.

“This gives you some concrete tools to use, and some suggested discussion topics and questions to ask so we can help train our ethical minds in terms of generative AI,” said Mark McClennan, co-leader of the task force, general manager of C+C and creator of the Ethical Voices podcast. “It's a constantly evolving element, but the core elements of the PR Council’s Code of Ethics - those don't change. It's just a matter of how you apply them and know what the new tools or other issues are.”

The guidelines were developed over the course of the last few months by an ethics and standards task force led by McClennan and Anne Green, principal and MD of G&S Business Communications.

The task force is comprised of ethics, technology, diversity and corporate reputation leaders across PR Council member agencies, including Hotwire EVP and global head of technology Kevin Dulaney, Praytell SVP and chief DE&I officer Naria Frazer, Kite Hill PR COO Rachel Hadley, Fish Consulting SVP and COO Jenna Kantrowitz, PAN Communications chief of IM and strategy Megan Kessler, Gregory FCA founder and CEO Greg Matusky, Curley Company president KayAnn Schoeneman, Ruder Finn chief technology officer Tejas Totade, MSL SVP and head of agency marketing and comms Natasha Vuppuluri, BCW Global global chief inclusion officer Carol Watson, and Carmichael Lynch Relate EVP Brooke Worden.

McClennan compared the AI boom to the origination of the web and social media and the need to adapt to the “transformational technology” quickly and efficiently.

The team worked with urgency to develop guidelines as ChatGPT and other AI features developed earlier this year and agencies began experimenting with tools, bringing about “well intentioned mistakes,” Green said. The council anticipates regular updates will be necessary given the rapid changes of the industry.

While exercising caution is the underlying theme of the new guidelines, PR Council president Kim Sample noted the benefits of AI as a tool for PR professionals to simplify autonomous tasks and open the door for more in-depth counseling to clients on the creative side.

“I see a future where we'll have more jobs that are more exciting jobs,” Sample said. “We have the potential to get rid of a lot of mundane tasks. If we can get rid of those really rote, annoying, repetitive tasks in our industry, that's awesome for attracting and retaining talent.”

The PR Council’s ethics and standards task force will ensure the guidelines remain relevant by monitoring questions that arise around bias, IP protection and misuse, issuing updates to the PR Council Membership. The task force hopes the release of the guidelines will open the door for conversation among agencies and serve as a unifying factor as they work to learn and understand the evolving tool together.

“I'd love to see the member agencies really continue to engage with the PR Council and each other to keep adding knowledge back and keep looking at this to say, ‘How do we keep this to be a living and evolving document?’” Green said.

The PR Council’s legal counsel, Davis+Gilbert, has reviewed the guidelines, but the organization encourages leaders to consult with their own legal counsel as they tailor the guidelines and implement specific policies and training most appropriate for their respective clients, employees and vendors.

The PR Council is a New York-based organization that supports member agencies with a core competency in earned media, including leaders of 125 of the country’s global, mid-size, regional and speciality firms. The association celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.