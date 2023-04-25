Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome to ‘counter social stigma through play’

The Barbie with Down syndrome was designed with guidance from experts, and aims to expand Mattel’s diverse line of dolls.

Mattel is unveiling its latest addition to its increasingly diverse and inclusive doll line: a Barbie with Down syndrome.

The latest launch is meant to provide children with Down syndrome a doll that reflects their features and provide them with a sense of belonging. Each year, around 6,000 babies are born in the U.S. with Down syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, while the doll is intended to support the Down syndrome community, it’s also meant to give all kids in general a chance to expand their worldview and sense of empathy.

“Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves,” Lisa McKnight, EVP and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.

In recent years, Mattel has been doubling down on its efforts to expand what it calls “the most diverse doll line on the market,” introducing dolls with different skin colors and body sizes. The company has also expanded the number of Barbies with disabilities, such as launching the first Barbie with hearing aids and a Chelsea doll with scoliosis in 2022.

To develop the Barbie with Down syndrome, Mattel worked with the National Down Syndrome Society to help inform and guide the doll’s features, accessories and clothing. That process included creating a Barbie with a shorter frame and longer torso, a rounder face and even palms with a single line, all details associated with Down syndrome.

The Barbie doll also wears a pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons, a symbol in the Down syndrome community that’s meant to represent “the lucky few” who have three copies of chromosome 21.

In a video launched as part of the campaign, Mattel interviewed parents of people with Down syndrome to get their take on the new doll.

“Creating this doll with Down syndrome is really Barbie saying we see you,” one woman notes in the video. “We see you, and we see your value, and we honor you as a part of our community.”