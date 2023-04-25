SaaS company Smartsheet names Jennifer Henderson global corporate comms lead

Henderson is responsible for crisis management, PR and internal and executive communications.

BELLEVUE, WA: Software company Smartsheet has hired Jennifer Henderson as VP of corporate communications, its top global comms position.

Reporting to CMO Andrew Bennett, Henderson is overseeing Smartsheet’s global corporate communications function, including crisis management, internal and executive comms and PR. She is managing a team of 10 staffers after joining the company midway through last month.

Smartsheet is a software-as-a-service platform that assists with workflow automation, team collaboration and resource and content management. Its clients include Lego, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble and Kaiser Permanente.

Henderson is replacing Ed Graczyk, who exited the role in September. Graczyk could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Smartsheet has this mission to empower anyone to drive meaningful change, which, for a tech company, was so appealing to me,” Henderson said. “My goal is to increase awareness of what that means in day-to-day life for our customers.”

Henderson highlighted some of Smartsheet’s key contributions, including planning the Super Bowl, supporting the Mars rover and helping to distribute Roche's COVID-19 test kits.

“For me, it was such an incredible opportunity to do things that really matter, and that’s the difference,” Henderson added. “I think a lot of us, coming out of COVID, were looking for some meaning and purpose, and Smartsheet has that in spades."

The company works with WE, its PR AOR.

Henderson previously served as senior director of global comms at Veritas Technologies. Before her departure, Henderson hired Tony Murrant-Patrick as her replacement.

In its fiscal Q4 2023, which ended on January 31, Smartsheet posted revenue of $212.3 million, up 35% year-over-year, and a net loss of $42.7 million.