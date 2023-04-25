Notified bulks up IR event platform

The company is driving stakeholder engagement and increasing accessibility with the enhancements.

NEW YORK: Notified has improved its investor relations event platform with enhanced tools.

The technology partner for PR, IR and marketing pros is focused on improving the platform for its users by driving stronger stakeholder engagement while increasing digital accessibility.

The events platform has two modes, Essentials and Expert, offering users increased optionality and customization to meet their needs and budget.

Notified has released tools to augment this customizability, such as a welcome lobby and countdown clock that users can add to their events. Customers can also create single- or multi-page microsites for their event or webcast, while replicating the look and feel of their company website.

With the end-user's experience in mind, Notified is making it possible to control playback. Viewers can modify the playback speed of both live and on-demand content, as well as make use of a live DVR to pause and resume playback. The provider has also added a picture-in-picture feature for video webcasts.

Notified also has an eye on accessibility in its latest releases, ensuring that the IR event platform webcast meets Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Level AA standards, including screen-reader compatibility. The features aim to support better investor communications and corporate reporting, providing tools users need to not only share updates but also ensure they are accessible to all to create a more inclusive experience.