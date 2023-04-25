Featuring:
-Tayla Mahmud, EVP, health equity and multicultural strategy, M Booth Health
More than one in five Black Americans have gotten sick in the past 12 to 18 months because they didn’t have access to the health information they needed. Meanwhile, 53% of Black Americans say pharma companies are an important source of health information, but only 13% say they have actually learned about health from a pharma company website.
These are just two of a myriad of eye-opening statistics gleaned from a recent proprietary M Booth Health study. And during this podcast, Tayla Mahmud, EVP of health equity and multicultural strategy at M Booth Health, speaks to PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid not only about the staggering data that highlights notable health inequities among Black Americans, but about the unique role brand communicators can — and must — play in overcoming it.
The study is called Chosen Circles. That title references a fact Mahmud notes during the podcast conversation: Lacking full trust in other sources, Black Americans are very proactive about seeking out people they know — people like them — to get the vital health information they need. Those are their “chosen circles.”
“Solving this issue cannot be done without serious engagement by those in the trenches.” This is one of many sound bits of counsel Mahmud offers to communicators in the space. “Inclusion has to be an output” is yet another.Some noteworthy insights and specific data about Black mothers and Gen Z are also highlighted. Plus, Mahmud shares some personal perspectives on why advancing health equity is such a passion for her. All of this and more is available to you by listening to this must-listen podcast.