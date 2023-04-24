TrailRunner hires Edelman Smithfield’s Serena Saitto as New York MD

Saitto was also a financial journalist, reporting from Europe, Latin America and the U.S. for Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.

NEW YORK: TrailRunner International has hired Serena Saitto as MD in its New York office.

Saitto started in the newly created role on April 17. She is reporting to CEO Jim Hughes.

“I am delighted to be joining TrailRunner’s fast-growing, talented team in this time when effective communications and strong stakeholder relationships increasingly are at the center of corporate strategy,” Saitto said via email. “TrailRunner provides a truly unique combination of high-touch client service and global reach, and I’m excited about this opportunity to help drive the firm’s continued success in delivering for its clients.”

Most recently, Saitto was SVP at Edelman Smithfield, Edelman’s financial communications boutique, where she advised public and private companies on financial communications and special situations.

Previously, Saitto was a financial journalist, reporting from Europe, Latin America and the U.S. for Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Most recently, she was a reporter in San Francisco covering Silicon Valley for The Information. Earlier in her career, Saitto was a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires and Milan, contributing to The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

In January, TrailRunner hired BCW EVP and financial communications practice lead Gus Okwu as an MD in its New York office and made a trio of leadership promotions. The following month, the firm brought on Magalie Bolomboy as its first global head of talent acquisition. She was previously senior talent acquisition partner for the Americas at Dataiku.

Jim Wilkinson founded TrailRunner International in 2016 after leaving his role as SVP and head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba Group. Hughes took on the role of CEO in March 2022 after Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman.