Finn Partners promotes Ryan O’Grady to partner, New York health

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted Ryan O’Grady to partner of New York health.

O’Grady joined the New York health practice’s partners while continuing her role as social media lead, effective on March 15.

The promotion recognized O’Grady for her contributions to growing the Finn New York health group and acknowledged her leadership in founding and driving the business growth of the agency’s global health social media group, the firm said in a statement.

The global health social media group is made up of Finn’s health experts, social media strategists and content creators that gather monthly to conduct internal initiatives, such as social media training. O’Grady and her team of four are providing counsel on techniques and approaches to communicating brand messages and initiatives consistently and effectively.

“It's basically a group that comes together to make sure we are sharing knowledge among one another, and make sure that we have all the same insights regarding platform updates, best practices and new trends that we're seeing across platforms,” O’Grady said. “Then we disseminate that internally and to our clients as applicable and appropriate.”

The group hosted Finn's inaugural Global Health Social Media Summit in March.

O’Grady previously served as VP in the New York health group, managing social media for clients. She will not be replaced in that position. O’Grady continues to report to managing partner and head of New York health and pharma sector Tom Jones.

Acknowledging the tumultuous state of social media, O’Grady said her team is actively monitoring platforms to see what makes the most sense for clients. Twitter, which O’Grady cited as the “one of the biggest platforms of evolution,” is a main focus for the firm’s clientele.

“A lot of our clients in the health space leverage Twitter organically and for the purposes of paid promotion so [the need for Twitter Blue to conduct advertising] has a very direct impact on their finances and their strategy on the platform,” O’Grady said.

Prior to joining Finn in 2021, O’Grady worked at Porter Novelli beginning in 2018, most recently serving as account manager of digital. In that role, she counseled pharmaceutical clients and internal teams on corporate communications, product launches and executive thought-leadership opportunities.

“Social media is such a niche component of communications and digital communications, but it's so critically important that we help our clients think very strategically and creatively about how to best leverage the platforms to their benefit,” O’Grady said. “I want to continue to make sure that our clients, big or small, large budget, small budgets, depending on their priorities, they're still considering social media as a great outlet to reach their target audiences.”

Finn Partners acquired international health communications firm Hyderus this year, growing the reach of its global health practice. In 2022, the agency bought health communication and marketing agency SPAG, expanding its healthcare operations to Asia. With more than $50 million in revenues, Finn said that its group is among the world’s largest independent health practices.

The global health practice also added Robin Pomeranz Cronin as creative director and Ivan Ruiz as a partner to its team in November.