Pinterest hires Autumn Communications as consumer agency partner

The social media network recently named Sabrina Ellis chief product officer.

by Ewan Larkin Added 4 hours ago

The firm is working on consumer and creator initiatives for Pinterest. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SAN FRANCISCO: Pinterest has brought on Autumn Communications as its consumer PR agency partner.

The agency said this month that it is working with the social media platform, supporting Pinterest on consumer and creator initiatives.

An Autumn Communications representative declined further comment. A Pinterest spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on its agency relationships.

Autumn Communications works on consumer-facing efforts car-sharing company Turo and supports coffee company Chamberlain Coffee. According to its website, the agency has also worked with Instacart, Lyft and Amazon. 

The New York-based agency formerly served as Twitter’s consumer PR AOR, but the partnership ended shortly after CEO Elon Musk bought the company

Pinterest recently appointed Google Pixel’s Sabrina Ellis as chief product officer, replacing Naveen Gavini, who will remain at the company until the end of September. In January, Pinterest expanded CMO Andréa Mallard’s role to include external comms. The move supported the company's decision to merge its marketing and communications functions. 

The platform posted a revenue of $877 million in Q4, a 4% increase year-over-year. Overall sales for 2022 rose 9% to $2.8 billion, compared to 2021. Pinterest is set to report its Q1 2023 earnings on Thursday, with sales to increase in the “low single digits” from the prior year period, according to CNBC. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The firm is working on consumer and creator initiatives for Pinterest. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Pinterest hires Autumn Communications as consumer agency partner

A Cardinal Health building in Houston. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Cardinal Health names Kerry Christopher VP, comms, for pharmaceutical

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Alexander Skarsgard in the latest episode of 'Succession.'

‘Succession’s’ players navigate the ‘500-foot reputational drop’

How the American Library Association is turning the page on book bans

How the American Library Association is turning the page on book bans

Vivendi chairman Yannick Bolloré

Havas organic revenue growth slows to 1.1%

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Muck Rack launches AI-enabled journalist-discovery tool

(Photo credit: Ro).

What are the ethical implications of weight-loss ads – and are marketers responsible?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

PRWeek wins Best Podcast at Neal Awards

PRWeek wins Best Podcast at Neal Awards

How food and apparel brands are honoring Earth Day 2023

How food and apparel brands are honoring Earth Day 2023