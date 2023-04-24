Pinterest hires Autumn Communications as consumer agency partner

SAN FRANCISCO: Pinterest has brought on Autumn Communications as its consumer PR agency partner.

The agency said this month that it is working with the social media platform, supporting Pinterest on consumer and creator initiatives.

An Autumn Communications representative declined further comment. A Pinterest spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on its agency relationships.

Autumn Communications works on consumer-facing efforts car-sharing company Turo and supports coffee company Chamberlain Coffee. According to its website, the agency has also worked with Instacart, Lyft and Amazon.

The New York-based agency formerly served as Twitter’s consumer PR AOR, but the partnership ended shortly after CEO Elon Musk bought the company.

Pinterest recently appointed Google Pixel’s Sabrina Ellis as chief product officer, replacing Naveen Gavini, who will remain at the company until the end of September. In January, Pinterest expanded CMO Andréa Mallard’s role to include external comms. The move supported the company's decision to merge its marketing and communications functions.

The platform posted a revenue of $877 million in Q4, a 4% increase year-over-year. Overall sales for 2022 rose 9% to $2.8 billion, compared to 2021. Pinterest is set to report its Q1 2023 earnings on Thursday, with sales to increase in the “low single digits” from the prior year period, according to CNBC.