Cardinal Health names Kerry Christopher VP, comms, for pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, OH: Cardinal Health has promoted two executives in its communications and enterprise marketing organization, effective on Monday.

Kerry Christopher will take on the role of VP of communications for the pharmaceutical segment and Erich Timmerman will serve as VP of external affairs and enterprise marketing.

The leadership moves were made possible by a strong talent pipeline and succession-planning process, chief human resources officer Ola Snow said in an email to staff.

Christopher is taking over for Victor Scott, who led pharmaceutical communications and the comms and enterprise marketing organization. The company promoted Scott to SVP of communications and enterprise marketing. Both Christopher and Timmerman will continue to report to Scott.

Christopher previously served as VP of internal communications, working on efforts to ensure employee communication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of comms for retail distribution Shana Eiselstein, director of comms for strategic sourcing and manufacturer services Nicole Sykes, director of comms for nuclear and precision health solutions Reggie Dotson and their teams will report to Christopher. The internal communications team will continue to report directly to Scott, the company said in a memo.

Prior to Cardinal Health, Christopher worked at General Motors as director of internal comms. In that role, he oversaw media relations in Washington, DC, leading product PR for Cadillac and handling internal and external comms for GM manufacturing, legal, labor relations and human resources, Snow said in the memo.

Timmerman previously served as senior director of external affairs and enterprise marketing. He started at the company in 2020, serving as chief spokesperson and working to build out the media relations function.

Prior to Cardinal Health, Timmerman spent more than a decade at JPMorgan Chase in roles in corporate comms, most recently serving as the company’s head of communications for the Northern California region and sports and entertainment.

Director of digital enterprise marketing and e-commerce Julie Wolfe, director of enterprise brand strategy Jessica Strunk, director of enterprise social media Kelli Nowinsky, manager of enterprise media relations Tori Simmons, manager of global technology business support media relations Heather Clark, manager of environmental, social and governance communications and newsroom Molly Culbertson and their teams will continue to report to Timmerman.