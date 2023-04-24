‘Succession’s’ players navigate the ‘500-foot reputational drop’

More potential crises bubble to the surface as the Waystar Royco team heads across the Atlantic to “bleed the Swede.” Significant spoilers ahead.

Betrayed by her husband, edged out by her brothers and recovering from her father’s death, Siobhan Roy’s PR savviness gets her a long overdue win in the Succession episode “Kill List.”

After GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson changes the terms of the Waystar Royco acquisition, demanding news network ATN be included in the deal, the Swede confides in Shiv about a messy internal matter.

It turns out that Matsson has been sending his ex-girlfriend — and GoJo’s head of communications — Ebba, bricks of his frozen blood. It’s a lot to unpack.

“Well, she got a bit weirded when I did that, but I, uh… um, I just kept doing it. Again, and again, and again,” Matsson eloquently details. “And then, it became not a joke… And then a joke again. And… and now, it’s… apparently not a joke.”

Some Redditors have speculated that Matsson may have fabricated this “complex situation” to test Shiv’s loyalties, but, regardless, he does genuinely ask for her PR guidance. And good thing he does, given his first solution is to deny and “call bullshit and just lawyer it out.”

Deniability is difficult, as Shiv explains, given Ebba “has so much of your blood.” Mix in added U.S. media attention due to the acquisition and Matsson, and ultimately GoJo, is teetering on the edge of a full-blown corporate catastrophe.

“If you’re the creepy stalker guy who sits in the dark writing code, dripping into an IV bag and harassing his direct reports, it’s gonna have an economic impact,” Shiv warns.

After illustrating the severity of the situation, Shiv offers to save Matsson with a three-point PR plan. Here’s how it breaks down.

Matsson stops sending people his blood.

GoJo “catches and kills” Ebba, preventing her from going public with the info. Maybe they have a “big meeting” to soothe over any outstanding issues.

GoJo doesn’t fire Ebba.

Shiv’s crisis response impresses Matsson, seemingly securing her position in GoJo and Waystars’ tumultuous future.

The CE-Bros forge their own crisis

Not willing to relinquish his new throne, Kendall pushes Roman into secretly tanking the GoJo deal, threatening the brothers’ already-on-thin-ice public standing.

“It’s a fucking tightrope walk on a straight razor. Five-hundred-foot reputational drop,” Kendall says with a smile stitched across his face. (He is a killer!)

It’s up to Cousin Greg, a pivotal member of the “Quad Squad,” to leak fake details about the corporate retreat in Sweden on Kendall’s order, negatively manipulating public perception of the impending deal.

There’s just one small issue. Matsson, recognizing the brothers’ scheme, ups the acquisition price to $192 billion — an offer too good to refuse.

Deflated, Kendall and Roman must find another way to sabotage their Swedish nemesis. In doing so, they’ll have to butt heads with Shiv, who conveniently just demonstrated her machiavellian nature in tight situations.

RIP: “The Sibling Alliance” (Season 3, episode 9 – Season 4, episode 5.)

And, lastly, a moment of silence for Hugo Baker, Waystar Royco’s beloved SVP of comms for parks and cruises, who finds himself on GoJo’s kill list as the episode closes. If this is truly it, you’ll be missed, Hugo.

The good news is that head of PR and crisis veteran Karolina Novotney made the cut, largely thanks to Shiv's positive review. Congrats, Karolina! Where would we be without you?