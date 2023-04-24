Muck Rack launches AI-enabled journalist-discovery tool

It's called PressPal.ai and it builds from data in Muck Rack's database.

by Natasha Bach

NEW YORK: PR management platform Muck Rack has launched a journalist-discovery tool that capitalizes on generative artificial intelligence to help the pitching process.

The new tool, called PressPal.ai, surfaces relevant journalists based on press-release keywords. Users can generate a press release using PressPal.ai, and the tool builds from the data in Muck Rack’s database to identify the best reporters to target based on the content. 

The company’s goal is to help PR pros not only save time on tedious, time-consuming elements of their job, but also to increase the success of their media outreach. 

PressPal.ai also includes safeguards. The tool reminds users to review press releases before distributing and encourages them to add personalization and details. It also provides guidance for drafting pitches, suggesting users make them succinct. 

The tool is in beta and available to try for anyone who signs up for a free account. 

Muck Rack also expanded its global media monitoring this year, giving users access to more than 600,000 news sources from around the world. The company also named Bryan Hamblin as chief revenue officer.


