PRWeek wins Best Podcast at Neal Awards

PRWeek was also shortlisted for Best Range of Work by a Media Brand at the 69th Jesse H. Neal Awards – the premier awards program honoring B2B journalism.

Just as the PRWeek Awards represent the Oscars of the PR industry, so are the Neal Awards the Oscars of specialized journalism – and PRWeek won big for the third year running.

This year, PRWeek was named Best Podcast for editorial brands with revenue of $3-7 million. The award was presented for The PR Week, PRWeek’s regular magazine show that includes interviews with high-profile and interesting players in the industry, while also rounding up and analyzing the biggest stories in PR and communications. The category is judged based on service to the audience and accomplished or innovative use of the podcast medium.

It was also shortlisted in the most prestigious honor of the Neal Awards, Best Range of Work by a Media Brand, also in its revenue category, recognizing a media brand’s overall excellence by evaluating its depth of offerings to its audience across all media.

Presented last Friday, 21 April at the New York City Marriott Marquis, the Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of B2B journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of American Business Media, the Neal Awards were established in 1955 to recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media.

Fifty-nine awards were presented across 24 categories, Neal winners are the best of the best in the business journalism industry. Award-winning content reports on major industry issues of the time. Neal winners have exposed corruption and conflicts of interest and brought attention to major new trends, brilliant leadership, innovative tactics, and key developments in global businesses.

In 2022, PRWeek won recognition at the Neal Awards for Best Website. It was also shortlisted for Best Range of Work by a Media Brand. In 2021, PRWeek and Campaign’s VP, editorial director Steve Barrett was honored with the Timothy White Award for Editorial Integrity, which honors the longtime editor of Billboard magazine and is given to an editor whose work displays courage, integrity and passion.

"Winning a Neal Award is a great approbation of the PRWeek editorial and content team and the work it does all year round," said Barrett. "As a digital-first media brand, to be awarded another Neal for our online content means a lot and really validates the hard work the team does on a daily basis to help our subscribers do their jobs better."

The Neal Awards are hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association, a professional organization dedicated to connecting data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies.