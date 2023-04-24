Brand Film Awards EMEA 2023 winners: Most Emotional Film

The most heart warming, emotional film created by a brand or agency. The film can be part of a larger programme or a standalone initiative.

Winner: Inspired Films

Project name: Danny’s Story

Client: Action Medical Research

Inspired Films has worked with Action Medical Research since 2013, and this was their 10th campaign collaboration. To date the agency's films have helped raise more than £50m for the charity.

In this film we meet Danny, a boy living with Hunter Syndrome. This extremely rare, progressive and life-limiting genetic disorder (affecting only 2,000 children worldwide) has no cure and no current effective treatment.

Inspired Films was granted unique access to Danny’s home, giving the audience an intimate insight into the strain and pressure of caring for a sick child – worse still if their condition has no possibility of resolution or a happy ending.

Action Medical Research and LifeArc are jointly funding groundbreaking research, at the University of Manchester, that is trying to help bring about a revolutionary treatment for Hunter Syndrome. It is essential research like this that gives families like Danny’s hope for families in the future – that one day, incurable and life-limiting conditions such as Hunter Syndrome can be consigned to the history books.

Judge’s comment

“Great tone and pacing for this film. It's difficult to stand out in this category as interview and cutaway is the norm, but the way the story is woven is powerful and makes the viewer want to support, which is key. Great work under what I suspect would have been a limited budget.”

Shortlisted

