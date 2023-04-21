Bermuda Tourism Authority names BerlinRosen PR, advertising AOR

NEW YORK: The Bermuda Tourism Authority has named BerlinRosen as its PR and advertising AOR for North America.

The three-year contract spans a scope of work covering earned media, influencer relations, advertising, branding, digital marketing and design.

The RFP for a “one-stop shop” agency partner was issued in January, and BerlinRosen was selected at the end of March. The firm started working with the travel destination this month.

BerlinRosen will develop integrated campaigns highlighting Bermuda’s pink sand beaches, cultural heritage and adventure activities. The aim is to showcase why the island is one of the most desirable destinations in the world and how it caters to leisure and business travelers year-round as a full-service destination, the agency said in a statement.

“We have been building our travel and lifestyle practice over the last couple years, pandemic included,” said BerlinRosen EVP Sara Joseph. “We've been looking for a destination partner, so when we received this RFP, we rolled up our sleeves and sat in a room and did lots of creative thinking and lots of research and put together a proposal we were really proud of.”

Joseph will lead the PR, earned media partnerships, promotions and alliances focus of the account and creative director and SVP Mike DiGiacomo will head creative. An integrated team of about 10 people will work across the account.

“A solid communications program that's really going to be effective is integrated all around from digital to social, to creative to website,” Joseph said. “All the aspects have to really support each other.”

The BTA also works with strategic marketing consultancy Miles Partnership to outsource buying and digital marketing agency Verb for its website. MMGY Hills Balfour is the U.K. and Europe PR and trade agency of record.

The search for an integrated agency partner came on the heels of the island’s COVID-19 travel restrictions being lifted in November 2022.

“We were looking for that partnership and that chemistry and felt like they would be able to deliver best against some of the goals that we had set out for us, according to our national tourism plan,” said BTA VP of marketing Jamari Douglas. “Within the last eight months, we really just rebuilt our entire team and we’re excited to take it to the next level.”

Financial details of the partnership are being worked out, but Douglas estimated the budget landing in the $5 million to $7 million range.

JetBlue is beginning service from LaGuardia Airport to Bermuda starting on May 5, and the campaign is leaning into the island being “the ultimate summer Friday escape” at only a 90-minute flight from New York City.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority previously worked with communications firm Turner PR as its PR AOR in the U.S. and marketing agency Reach Global in Canada. The company also worked with marketing agency Proverb to create their new brand and digital marketing shop Apollo as their media buying agency.

BerlinRosen represents travel and hospitality industry clients including Singapore Airlines, Lark Hotels, RVshare, Aspen Hospitality Limelight Hotels and Boston Seaport. The firm was named PRWeek’s 2023 Outstanding Large Agency of the Year.