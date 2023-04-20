Bully Pulpit Interactive taps the White House’s Jeff Nussbaum as partner

Nussbaum served as a special assistant and senior speechwriter to President Biden.

by Jess Ruderman Added 2 hours ago

Nussbaum's work includes four Democratic conventions.

WASHINGTON: Public affairs firm Bully Pulpit Interactive has tapped Jeff Nussbaum, White House special assistant and senior speechwriter to President Joe Biden, as a partner. 

Nussbaum is joining BPI’s executive leadership team, effective on May 1, launching an enhanced executive communications offering. 

He will spearhead the practice's services including social strategy, thought leadership content, speechwriting and other evolving needs of business leaders. 

The new offering will complement BPI’s corporate communications, public affairs and stakeholder engagement work led by partners Bradley Akubuiro, Paulette Aniskoff, Robert Gibbs and Scott Mulhauser. Asinkoff was honored as one of PRWeek’s 2023 Women of Distinction

Nussbaum served as senior speechwriter to Biden from 2021 to 2022. Prior to that, he worked as partner at strategy and speechwriting shop West Wing Writers for 15 years, where he helped brands and CEOs create and execute communications plans, pen and promote books, deliver comedy routines and prepare speeches for shareholder meetings and TED talks.

His career in politics spans four Democratic national conventions, directing speechwriting and messaging operations. Nussbaum authored “Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches that Would Have Rewritten History” in 2022. 

BPI hired former Lyft and Whole Foods alum Brian McGuigan as an MD in March of this year. Former BPI partner Ben LaBolt joined the Biden administration as White House communications director, also this year.

The agency reported an 8% increase in revenue globally and in the U.S. to $47 million in 2021, according to PRWeek’s 2022 Agency Business Report.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Nussbaum's work includes four Democratic conventions.

Bully Pulpit Interactive taps the White House’s Jeff Nussbaum as partner

Margot Edelman has also run the firm's Bay Area office.

Edelman promotes Margot Edelman to New York GM as Oscar Suris leaves firm

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

Which Succession PR strategy is best: Operation Embalm Lenin or Operation Shit-On-Dad?

Self-inflicted wounds haunt Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney crisis response

Self-inflicted wounds haunt Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney crisis response

It’s medical conference season and Twitter is still…Twitter

It’s medical conference season and Twitter is still…Twitter

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sprout Social rolls out AI-powered features

9 trends to look out for in the Agency Business Report

9 trends to look out for in the Agency Business Report

Sadoun: 'At Publicis, we have always had a people-first strategy.'

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun: ‘Our transformation is complete’

The study looked into teen use of injectables.

Why Dove created a billboard made of syringes

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning