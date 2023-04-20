Bully Pulpit Interactive taps the White House’s Jeff Nussbaum as partner

Nussbaum served as a special assistant and senior speechwriter to President Biden.

WASHINGTON: Public affairs firm Bully Pulpit Interactive has tapped Jeff Nussbaum, White House special assistant and senior speechwriter to President Joe Biden, as a partner.

Nussbaum is joining BPI’s executive leadership team, effective on May 1, launching an enhanced executive communications offering.

He will spearhead the practice's services including social strategy, thought leadership content, speechwriting and other evolving needs of business leaders.

The new offering will complement BPI’s corporate communications, public affairs and stakeholder engagement work led by partners Bradley Akubuiro, Paulette Aniskoff, Robert Gibbs and Scott Mulhauser. Asinkoff was honored as one of PRWeek’s 2023 Women of Distinction.

Nussbaum served as senior speechwriter to Biden from 2021 to 2022. Prior to that, he worked as partner at strategy and speechwriting shop West Wing Writers for 15 years, where he helped brands and CEOs create and execute communications plans, pen and promote books, deliver comedy routines and prepare speeches for shareholder meetings and TED talks.

His career in politics spans four Democratic national conventions, directing speechwriting and messaging operations. Nussbaum authored “Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches that Would Have Rewritten History” in 2022.

BPI hired former Lyft and Whole Foods alum Brian McGuigan as an MD in March of this year. Former BPI partner Ben LaBolt joined the Biden administration as White House communications director, also this year.

The agency reported an 8% increase in revenue globally and in the U.S. to $47 million in 2021, according to PRWeek’s 2022 Agency Business Report.