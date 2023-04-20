Edelman promotes Margot Edelman to New York GM as Oscar Suris leaves firm

Suris is joining Duke Energy as comms head.

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

Margot Edelman has also run the firm's Bay Area office.

NEW YORK: Edelman has promoted Margot Edelman to GM of its New York office to replace Oscar Suris, who is leaving the firm for the role of chief communications officer at Duke Energy. 

Edelman, a third-generation executive within the Edelman family, will lead 800 employees in the agency’s largest office. 

The Daniel J. Edelman Holdings agency also promoted Radina Russell to U.S. corporate practice chair, overseeing an organization with about 400 employees in corporate reputation and specialty areas including business transformation, employee experience and social issues and sustainability.

Russell is succeeding Jim O’Leary, who was corporate affairs practice chair in addition to U.S. COO and global chair of impact and environmental, social and governance. O’Leary joined Weber Shandwick as North America CEO at the end of January. 

Russell (pictured below) will report to U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne Ross, and Edelman will report to U.S. COO Dave Samson. 

Edelman said she wants to ensure the New York office “continues to deliver excellent work for our clients and represent the best of the best of companies that are in and around New York and that we are a hub for talent in the Edelman network and in the market.”

Edelman was previously deputy GM of New York. In her 12 years at the firm, she has also led Edelman’s Bay Area office and tech practice. She was named to PRWeek's Women to Watch list in 2021. 

Russell joined Edelman last summer as GM of the Atlanta market and MD for Edelman Smithfield, Edelman’s financial communications boutique. She will retain her role leading Edelman’s Atlanta office but will not be directly replaced in her other role. 

Russell said she wants to “level up the corporate practice so we can think about how we advise a wider breadth of the C-suite and the board.”

Suris (pictured below) joined Edelman in 2021 from DJE Holdings sister agency Zeno Group. At Zeno, Suris was executive MD for C-suite strategies and crisis communications. He also held leadership roles at Wells Fargo, Ford Motor Co. and AutoNation.

“My years with Edelman and Zeno Group underscored what I’ve always believed about [CEO Richard Edelman] and his people: They are among the smartest and most talented in our profession," Suris said via email. 

He added that in his new role he is looking forward to "telling one of the most relevant stories in our world today: Our transition to clean energy.”

Suris has been named six times to PRWeek's Power List. 

“[Suris] has always been a CEO whisperer,” said Osborne Ross, who also noted he is a people leader and business developer. 

“He was the perfect fit for New York,” she said. “ I have nothing but gratitude and praise for [Suris’] work here.”

Edelman’s global revenue increased 12.8% last year in terms of constant currency growth to almost $1.1 billion.

Editor's note: This story was updated on April 20 with comment from Suris. 


